Outdoor Gear Maker Sues Investor Over Short-Swing Profits

By Elaine Briseño (September 23, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Outdoor and sporting goods maker Clarus Corp. is suing stockholder Hap Trading LLC and its CEO Harsh A. Padia to recover short-swing profits the brokerage firm made from a series of large sales and purchases of company stocks this summer, according to a complaint filed Friday in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS