Bristol-Myers Must Face Celgene Deal Suit In NJ State Court

By Bill Wichert (September 23, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has sent back to state court class claims alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. misled investors with respect to its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp., dealing another blow to the pharmaceutical giant after it recently lost its bid to keep a similar case in New York federal court....

