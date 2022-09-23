Cable Group Wants Binding Conditions On $8.6B Tegna Deal

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 23, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The cable industry's largest trade group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to put binding conditions on a pending approval of broadcast company Tegna's $8.6 billion plan to go private, insisting that the stipulations will ensure the company doesn't get unfair leverage during retransmission consent talks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS