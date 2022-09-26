Eisner Hit With Racial Bias Suit From Unvaccinated Black Aid

By Matt Perez (September 26, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former Eisner LLP information technology professional hit the law firm with a racial discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey state court on Thursday, alleging that Eisner fired her after less than two weeks on the job under the guise of her unvaccinated status....

