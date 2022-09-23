GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (September 23, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators ordered The Boeing Co. to pay $200 million and its former CEO to personally pay another $1 million over misleading statements they made about the safety of its 737 Max jets. And Tesla Inc. has taken the offensive, countersuing the California Civil Rights Department and claiming the agency failed to follow proper procedures in its bias claim against Tesla. ...

