BREAKING: Vt. Justices Revive Huntington Ingalls' Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 23, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday revived Huntington Ingalls' lawsuit seeking coverage for losses it suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, a first for a state high court, saying the shipbuilder has sufficient allegations to proceed past the motion-to-dismiss stage....

