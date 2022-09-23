9th Circ. Doubts Feds' Bid To Bar Mongols' IP Enforcement

By Dorothy Atkins (September 23, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical on Friday of the government's bid to bar the convicted Mongols Nation motorcycle gang from enforcing its membership trademarks against infringers, with each judge expressing doubts about the scope of forfeiture law as it applies to trademarks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS