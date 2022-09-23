Treasure Hunter Seeks Redo Of IP Suit Coverage Dispute

By Elizabeth Daley (September 23, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An underwater treasure hunter requested that a Washington federal judge reconsider granting insurance coverage in an underlying lawsuit over his stalled hunt for gold from an early 20th-century Alaskan shipwreck....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS