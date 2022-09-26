SEC Rules Amplify Proxy Contest Threats For Cos.

By Kai Liekefett, Derek Zaba and Leonard Wood (September 26, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Almost a year ago, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new Rule 14a-19 and amendments to existing rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to require the use of universal proxy cards in director election contests at publicly traded companies in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS