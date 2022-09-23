9th Circ. Revives Fight Allowing Water For Trout Migration

By Kelly Lienhard (September 23, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A dispute over securing more water from Twitchell Dam in California to protect an endangered trout species is heading back to a federal court in the state after the Ninth Circuit found Friday that the operation of the dam violated the Endangered Species Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS