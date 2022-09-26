Texas Courts Can Craft Local Rules Without Justice Approval

By Kelcey Caulder (September 26, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas has changed the way individual courts can craft local rules, stripping a requirement that they be approved by the high court and instead simply requiring that the rules be published on the Office of Court Administration website....

