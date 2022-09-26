Walmart Plus Users Say Service Overstates Benefits

By Gina Kim (September 26, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Walmart was hit with a putative class action on Friday in Michigan federal court that accuses it of misleading customers by promising free delivery and other perks through its subscription service when it actually excludes certain items, and by using an auto-renewal charging system that makes it tough for customers to cancel....

