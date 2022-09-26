L'Oréal Wants To Toss Privacy Suit Over Virtual Try-On Tool

By Celeste Bott (September 26, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- L'Oréal USA asked an Illinois federal judge on Friday to dismiss with prejudice a proposed class action accusing it of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law with its virtual try-on technology, saying the lead plaintiff agreed to arbitrate her claims and gave informed consent before her biometrics were allegedly collected....

