Harper Lee Estate Must Pay $2.6M Arb. Award In IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (September 26, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has confirmed a $2.6 million arbitral award against author Harper Lee's estate in a publishing company's copyright dispute over a theatrical adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," ruling that it's not necessary to wait and see if an arbitrator raises the fee amount in remanded proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS