Deputy Fights To Claw Back Costs For Gender-Affirming Care

By Abby Wargo (September 26, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A deputy sheriff who convinced a Georgia federal judge to rule that a county's refusal to cover gender transition surgery was illegal told the court that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield must cover the expenses she has already incurred for her gender-affirming treatment....

