Offit Kurman Launches Enviro Practice With NJ-Based Atty

By Adrian Cruz (September 26, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Offit Kurman announced Monday that it has launched a new environmental and sustainability practice group, spearheaded by the hire of practice chair Matthew Karmel, a principal who joined the firm's East Hanover, New Jersey, office earlier this month from Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP....

