Jiffy Lube Fights Bid To Substitute No-Poach Plaintiff

By Kelly Lienhard (September 26, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Jiffy Lube called for a Pennsylvania federal court to deny a bid from a former employee to intervene in a case over the service center's past use of no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, claiming that the employee's attempt to sue was "too little, too late."...

