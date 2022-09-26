Threshold Importer Backs Commerce's 4th Crack At Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (September 26, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California company has backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to lift duties from its door threshold imports, calling it the "only reasonable outcome" amid evidence that the thresholds were finished products exempt from tariffs on Chinese aluminum extrusions....

