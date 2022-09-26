Amazon Says Ex-Workers Can't Lead Military Service Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 26, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a Washington federal court to toss a lawsuit alleging it discriminates against service members by firing those who take time off for military leave, arguing that the two former workers who brought the suit forward are unqualified to lead the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS