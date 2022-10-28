5 Questions For Leigh Day's Emma Satyamurti And Nigel Mackay

By Ashish Sareen (October 28, 2022, 12:05 PM BST) -- Emma Satyamurti and Nigel Mackay, who jointly lead Leigh Day's employment practice, have seen it gain a reputation for running landmark group actions and individual claims since they both joined in 2012....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS