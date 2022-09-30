13 Cognitive Distortions That Plague Defense Witnesses

By Bill Kanasky Jr. and Steve Wood (September 30, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- During the recent trial of InfoWars founder Alex Jones, there were many reports of Jones' combativeness, lack of responsiveness and exhibition of other difficult behaviors that left the judge exasperated and likely contributed to jurors' negative impressions of Jones....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS