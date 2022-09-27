Chubb Unit's $8.5M HVAC Fire Suit Partially Moves Forward

By Riley Murdock (September 26, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge partially allowed a Chubb unit on Monday to move forward with its bid to recoup coverage paid to a Minnesota broadcaster for an $8.5 million HVAC fire, finding the parties disagree on whether the installer of the ventilation system knew or should have known it was defective....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS