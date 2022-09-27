NY, Calif. Sue Crypto Platform Over Unregistered Sales

By Dave Simpson (September 26, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- New York, California and six other states sued cryptocurrency platform Nexo Inc. in their various state courts Monday for allegedly failing to register as a securities broker and then lying to investigators about its status....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS