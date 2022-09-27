11th Circ. Ruling Emphasizes Article III Struggles After Spokeo

By David Schultz, Justin Penn and Louis Manetti Jr. (September 27, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Federal courts have increasingly been asked to grapple with the proper method to analyze whether a plaintiff has suffered a concrete injury to satisfy Article III standing requirements in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins....

