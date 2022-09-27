Judge's OK Of Voting Plan Moots Tribe's Suit, SD County Says

By Andrew Westney (September 27, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota county has urged a federal judge to end a suit claiming the county violated the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe's voting rights, saying there's nothing more the judge can do after greenlighting the county's revised voting map....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS