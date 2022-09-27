Class Claims Kept Out Of U-Haul Subsidiary's Bankruptcy

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 27, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Too much time has passed for a certified class of customers seeking $53 million from a U-Haul unit over allegedly fraudulent fees to enter the company's bankruptcy proceedings, a West Virginia federal judge has ruled, after the class's lawyer forgot his PACER password and missed a 2021 deadline to file a claim....

