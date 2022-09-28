Judge Orders Redo On NC Dredging Rules In Win For Enviros

By Hayley Fowler (September 28, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has to rethink its decision to allow year-round dredging off the coast of North Carolina after a federal judge ruled the agency failed to adequately consider the impact it would have on local wildlife and the environment....

