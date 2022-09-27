SEC Fines Oracle $23M To Settle Slush Fund FCPA Claims

By Elliot Weld (September 27, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. has agreed to pay $23 million in fines to resolve allegations that its subsidiaries in Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates created and used slush funds to bribe foreign officials, marking an alleged repeat Foreign Corrupt Practices Act offense for the tech giant....

