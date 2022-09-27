JPMorgan Says Investor Suit Over $200M Fine Still Too Vague

By Dave Simpson (September 27, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A JPMorgan Chase & Co. shareholder's derivative suit over $200 million in fines levied against the bank last year is still too vague despite recent attempts to amend the complaint, the bank and its board of directors said in a motion to dismiss in New York federal court Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS