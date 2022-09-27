Australia Wants Tighter Privacy Rules After Optus Breach

By Ali Sullivan (September 27, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Australian government has warned telecommunication companies of its plans to crack down on them for lax data security and update the nation's privacy protections, after a cyberattack on Optus, the country's second-largest wireless carrier, compromised the personal information of up to 10 million Australians....

