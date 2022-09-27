9th Circ. Says Immigrant Waited Too Long To Reopen Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (September 27, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An immigrant removed for a conviction that was expunged a decade later waited too late to try to reopen his removal order, the Ninth Circuit ruled, saying that people deported over invalid convictions must adhere to the 90-day filing deadline for reopening....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS