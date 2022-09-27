DC Judge Won't Force Consular Interviews For Visa Winners

By Kelly Lienhard (September 27, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The State Department will not have to schedule visa interviews for 12 winners of the 2022 Diversity Visa Lottery, after a D.C. federal judge found that the selectees didn't show a high likelihood of proving that the Biden administration unlawfully delayed their interviews....

