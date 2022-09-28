Ex-DLA Piper Atty Wants Emails Preserved In Pot Co. Row.

By Mike Curley (September 28, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- A former DLA Piper attorney is asking a Los Angeles County court to clarify a prior order staying a suit against her by cannabis company Cannaco Research Corp., saying emails central to her defenses must be preserved and produced by a third-party appointed by the court to control the company's email accounts....

