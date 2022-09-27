2 Firms Seek $1.25M In Chancery Deal With Biotech Co., CEO

By Rose Krebs (September 27, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Robbins LLP and Biggs & Battaglia will seek $1.25 million in connection with a proposed deal in Delaware Chancery Court to settle shareholder derivative claims against the billionaire founder and CEO of health care tech business NantHealth Inc. over allegations misleading disclosures were made about a research deal....

