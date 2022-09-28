10th Circ. Affirms Black Lung Benefits For Energy West Miner

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 28, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A pack-a-day smoker who worked for Energy West Mining Co. needs to show only that his work in the mines partially contributed to his lung disease in order to qualify for black lung benefits, the Tenth Circuit has found, siding with several other appellate courts....

