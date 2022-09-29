Doctor's Testimony Defeats CSX Worker's Appeal, Court Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 29, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals panel will not allow a CSX worker to revive a Federal Employers' Liability Act suit over an alleged workplace injury after a trial court approved the railroad company's bid for summary judgment, citing the treating physician's testimony that the injury was unlikely to have been caused by the type of incident described....

