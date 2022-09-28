Driver's Family Can't Sue Cintas Supervisor Over Heat Death

By Mike Curley (September 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court won't let the family of a Cintas driver sue his supervisor over the driver's death from a heat-induced heart attack, saying the record doesn't show that the supervisor breached a duty beyond the employer's general duty to provide a safe work environment, which is already covered by workers' compensation law....

