Atty Who Allegedly Helped Witness Cheat On Bar Pleads 5th

By Gina Kim (September 27, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A former law partner of disbarred attorney-turned-cooperating-witness Edgar Sargsyan — whom Sargsyan allegedly paid to take a bar exam for him — invoked his Fifth Amendment right Tuesday in an ex-FBI agent's bribery trial, refusing to answer questions that ranged from the partner's relationships with Armenian crime mobsters to gifts the FBI agent received....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS