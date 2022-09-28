Ex-Gerber Exec Fired For Conduct, Not Gender, Judge Rules

By Grace Elletson (September 28, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge knocked down a former sales director's gender discrimination suit against Gerber Life Insurance Co., after pointing to years of evidence that her faulty leadership skills, not her gender, led to her termination....

