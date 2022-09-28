NJ Justices Doubt Ex-Judge's Voicemail Not Witness Contact

By Bill Wichert (September 28, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged a retired state judge's argument that his leaving a voicemail for a witness did not constitute an improper ex parte communication under the state's judicial ethics rules, suggesting such contact was completed when the witness heard the message....

