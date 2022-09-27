Navy Engineer, Wife Again Plead Guilty To Secrets Sale Plot

By Lauren Berg (September 27, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife accused of trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country again pled guilty on Tuesday, reaching new plea deals with prosecutors after a West Virginia federal judge last month deemed their previously proposed prison terms too lenient....

