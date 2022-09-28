La. Health Clinic's Ex-CEO Convicted In Medicaid Fraud

By Josh Liberatore (September 28, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A federal jury found the former chief executive of a Louisiana health center guilty of orchestrating a scheme to defraud the state's Medicaid program by billing for fake psychotherapy classes and falsely diagnosing schoolchildren with mental health disorders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS