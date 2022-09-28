Ga. Panel Ponders Insurer's Office Closure In Service Dispute

By Rosie Manins (September 28, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An insurer argued Wednesday before the Georgia Court of Appeals that a default judgment against it in a church's Hurricane Irma coverage suit should be tossed because the church improperly tried to serve the complaint via the state insurance commissioner since an agent's office was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS