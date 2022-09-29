Xperi's IP Spinoff Names Chief Legal Officer

By James Mills (September 29, 2022, 10:04 AM EDT) -- Entertainment technology company Xperi Holding Corporation said Wednesday that when it completes the spinoff of its intellectual property licensing business, Adeia, on Oct. 1, Xperi's current chief legal officer will become Adeia's chief executive officer and Xperi's current general counsel for intellectual property will become Adeia's chief legal officer....

