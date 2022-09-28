Purdue Disclaims Software Patent, Ends Suit Against Google

By Lauren Berg (September 28, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Purdue University's research foundation told a California federal judge it's dropping a patent infringement suit over Google app development software that can find errors in source code as it's being written after discovering that an article describing the invention was inadvertently published before the patent filing date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS