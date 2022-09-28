Calif. AG Conditionally Allows Sale Of California Senior Homes

By Kelly Lienhard (September 28, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Pacifica Companies LLC has been given the green light to purchase two Northern California retirement homes from a struggling nonprofit after the Golden State's attorney general conditionally approved the acquisition Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS