Bank Manager Is Owed Benefits After Harassment, Judge Says

By Emily Brill (September 28, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Seattle-area bank manager who said workplace sexual harassment triggered her underlying mental health conditions and made her unable to work is owed disability benefits from United of Omaha Life Insurance Co., a Washington federal judge ruled. ...

