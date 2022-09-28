Cash, Vacation Bribes Land Ex-Cargill Worker Prison Time

By Hayley Fowler (September 28, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A former senior Cargill Inc. employee must spend more than four years in prison and pay nearly $34 million in restitution after pleading guilty in a scheme to defraud the global food company by accepting thousands of dollars in cash and lavish vacations from a vendor, North Carolina federal prosecutors said....

