Pro-Choice Advocates Say Paxton Subpoena Saga Is His Fault

By Lauren Castle (September 28, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Abortion rights advocates asked a Texas federal judge to reconsider his decision to let Lone Star State Attorney General Ken Paxton out of a subpoena, arguing his own personal statements on prosecuting those who facilitate out-of-state travel for abortions should put him under the legal microscope....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS