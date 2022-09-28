Celsius Can't Redact Creditor Names From Ch. 11 Docs

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 28, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network LLC can't hide the names of its customer-creditors during its bankruptcy proceedings, a bankruptcy judge said Wednesday, unpersuaded by the company's argument that its customers' names were a critical business asset that should not fall into competitors' hands....

